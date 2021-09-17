Multiple Morning Collisions Snarl Traffic on the West Shore

BC Transit says riders should expect lengthy delays this hour on at least 10 routes due to morning collisions on the West Shore.

A single-vehicle collision involving BC Transit bus just before 6am continues to slow traffic.

BC Transit Senior Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor Jamie Weiss says the driver is in hospital and there were no passengers on board at the time.

Inbound traffic slows just past the Leigh Road exit to Six Mile Road -- outbound also slow by Thetis Lake.

There is also reports of collisions on Old Island Hwy at Wale road, which is causing back-ups on Sooke Road, Goldstream and on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Sooke School District has tweeted Routes 7, 10 and 15 will be delayed -- Officials say drivers are stuck in traffic.

This is a developing story....