Nanaimo police looking for owner of missing urn

The ashes of someone's loved one were abandoned at the foot of a bench in a Nanaimo City park and found by a passerby on Saturday, January 11th.

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person or people who left the urn so that it can be returned.

Police say the the urn did have a serial number and investigators gave the number to the Director of Nanaimo funeral homes, but it didn't belong to them.

The investigation is continuing and if anyone has information on the owner or where the urn originated, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-1290.