New affordable rental housing opens in Langford

LANGFORD -- The Capital Region Housing Corporation has announced the opening of "Hockley House".

Hockley House is a six-storey rental building in downtown Langford which is comprised of affordable studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. The new building features a total of 120 affordable housing units, which come as part of the Regional Housing First Program. In a statement, CRD Board Chair Colin Plant says that Hockley House marks the third housing developement opened in less than a year.

"Through the collaboration of local, Provincial and Federal partners we are rising to the occasion and delivering on our commitments," said Plant. "This adds a total of 402 units of housing at a time when our region needs it the most."

The building includes 12 accessible units and 24 units renting at the current provincial income assistance rate of $375/month. Tenancy applications for the affordable units are currently being accepted, and residents will begin moving into their new homes in early April. Premier John Horgan has also voiced his support for the new development.

"We will continue to work with all levels of government and our community partners," said Horgan. "To make sure people have homes they can afford in the capital region and throughout the province.”

The Regional Housing First Program is a partnership agreement between the CRD, BC Housing, and the federal government though the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The program includes the creation of 400 new units renting at the current provincial income assistance rate, in order to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.



The total estimated project cost for Hockley House is $32,775,114.

