New age-enhanced sketch of Victoria's Michael Dunahee released

VicPD have released an new age-enhanced photo of Michael Dunahee,It was aa 4 year old Victoria boy who disappeared 30 years ago today.

At about 12:30 pm on March 24, 1991 Michael vanished from the area of the Blanshard School playground where he was playing just a short distance from where family and spectators at a touch football game.

An extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers and police agencies failed to find him.

The age-enhanced sketch of Michael, created by BC RCMP forensic sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier, show what Michael could look like at age 34.

Bernier also worked with the family and VicPD Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson to create the image.

The investigation into Michael's disappearance remains one of the largest missing person investigations in Canada.

To help gather information in the hopes of finally solvoing the case a new online tip portal is being launched at: https://vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips/

There is also a dedicated Michael Dunahee Tip Line at 250-995-7444.

