No injuries reported after car crashes into home in Oak Bay

OAK BAY -- No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a home at the corner of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road.

According to emergency officials the incident unfolded at around 7 p.m. Saturday night when a grey Honda crashed through a fence in the 2300-block of Bowker Avenue. The vehicle is alleged to have then collided with the side of the home, causing significant damage to it's lower exterior walls and causing a possible crack in it's foundation.

Assistant Fire Chief with the Oak Bay Fire Department Gord Marshall says that luckily no one was injured as a result of the incident.

"Fire crews checked on him immediately and found there were no significant injuries," said Marshall. "However, he was transported to hospital as a precaution."

He notes the vehicle was towed away roughly an hour later with damage to it's front end, and that it's male driver walked away without injury. Assistant Fire Chief Marshall also says that it's not known what caused the man to lose control, but that an investigation into the crash is now ongoing.

"The gentleman was already waiting outside his vehicle when crews arrived," said Marshall. "The cause is now under investigation."

This isn't the first time a car has gone off the road near the corner of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road, as some nearby residents say the area is a safety hazard for drivers.