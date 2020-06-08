Oak Bay resident uses lawn chair to repel aggressive doe

Oak Bay police are warning of an aggressive deer that caused some tense moments for a dog walker last Thursday (June 4).

A woman reports encountering the animal in the 2400 block of Hamiota Street -- between Cadboro Bay Rd. and Musgrave Street.

The woman and her dog had to take refuge on a resident’s doorstep until someone chased the deer away with a lawn chair.

Police are reminding residents that does have their babies at this time of year, and can go into "protective" mode.

They advise avoiding area that deer like to frequent -- but if you do encounter one, pick up your dog and try to back away, while putting something between you and the deer.