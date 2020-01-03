OBIT: Eric Simmons, former Victoria Fire Chief and City Alderman dies

Simmons' spent over 4 decades serving the City of Victoria, starting as a firefighter in 1946 after returning from active duty in World War II. From 1967 to 1980 he served as Fire Chief . He then spent 10 years as a Victoria City Councillor, or Alderman as they were called at the time.

Fire Chief Paul Bruce says "Eric will be remembered as a vigorous, engaged and distinguished community member" adding he remained engaged and inquisitive to the very end.

He was involved in many community groups -- including the Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia, B.C. Professional Firefighters Association, Silver Threads, and Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities.

Simmonds was an active member of the Victoria Firefighters Historical Society, and in 2017, an award was established in his honour recognizing Community Service by a member of IAFF Local 730 -- the Eric Simmons Community Service Award.

It's given annually to a member of the Victoria Fire Department who has demonstrated outstanding service and promotion of their role in the community.

Simmons father was a firefighter in Calgary who died on duty in 1948. Simmons son Norm served as a former police chief in Esquimalt.

Simmons's wife Anne passed away on October 12th.

Funeral and recognition service details will be announced in the near future.