One Person Has Died Following A Weekend Fire In North Saanich

One person has died following an early morning fire Saturday in North Saanich.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the incident happened on a rural property on Creswell Road just off McTavish, in what is believed to be a workshop with a living quarters, separate from the main house.

Corporal Duncan Ferguson says a mother and daughter in a nearby house were alerted to the fire just before 4am, and called emergency services.

Ferguson says the cause of the blaze is unknown, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are now investigating.