Over $1 million in fines handed out for violating COVID-19 public safety orders in BC

We are getting an idea of how many COVID-19 related violations have been handed out in our province.

In an email to CFAX 1070 BC's Department of Public Safety says between August 21, 2020 and December 31, 2021, 443 fines for violating a public safety order were handed out to owners or organizers of gatherings and events totaling $1,021,200.

Another 1,855 tickets were issued to individuals, the province did not outline the total fines of those.

42 violation tickets have been issued in regards to the vaccine card, 4 of the violations are in the Island Health Region and were issued under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

In total 2588 complaints have been received by Health Authorities and Liquor and Cannabis, 2023 of them have been investigated.

In total 24 closure orders were issued to businesses in BC, 2 liquor and 2 business licenses were suspended and 1 injunction was granted against a business for failing to comply with a closure order.

According to the Department of Public Safety, $601,680 in fines has not been paid that includes fines to individuals.

Unpaid files will be sent directly to collections by ICBC as soon as the initial 30-day payment or dispute period ends.