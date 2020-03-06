Provincial funds create 462 new child care spaces in the CRD

The Province is investing in more child case spaces across the Captial Regional District, with 462 new childcare spaces being created, including 7 projects at school districts.

The BC government says partnerships with both the Greater Victoria (SD 61) and Saanich (SD63) school districts will add more than 300 child care spaces to elementary schools.

The spaces will be operated by local non-profits, and will include inclusive programming and teach children about local Indigenous cultures as well.

Four other projects around the region will create an additional 150 spaces for families.

The City of Colwood is partnering with West Shore Parks and Recreation Society to create 40 school-age spaces, while the Esquimalt Nation is building a new 36 space child care centre.

Saanich Neighbourhood Place is adding 49 spaces to its child care facility, and Christ Church Cathedral Education Society is opening a new junior kindergarten with 25 spaces for children, ages 3 to 5.

The Province since the New Spaces Fund launched in July 2018, almost 1,400 new, affordable licensed child care spaces have been funded in the CRD, adding it's part of the fastest creation of child care spaces in B.C. history.

Here is the break down of the new spaces:

City of Colwood:

40 new school-age spaces are being created at the Juan de Fuca Parks and Recreation Centre and Kids Cottage.The city expects the project to be complete by September 2021.

Esquimalt Nation Daycare:

36 new child care spaces are being created; 12 infant/toddler spaces and 24 spaces for children aged three to five. The First Nation expects the centre to open in December 2020.

Greater Victoria School District (SD61):

212 new child care spaces are being created at four locations:

* Eagle View Elementary: 59 spaces (10 preschool, 49 school age)

* George Jay Elementary: 49 spaces (16 ages 3-5 spaces, 8 preschool, 25 school age)

* Marigold Elementary: 49 spaces (16 ages 3-5 spaces, 8 preschool, 25 school age)

* View Royal Elementary: 55 (20 ages 3-5 spaces, 10 preschool, 25 school age)

Saanich School District (SD63):

100 new school-age spaces are being created at 3 facilities, expected to be complete by September 2020:

* Caboose Club (Cordova Bay Elementary): 20 spaces

* Lochside After School Program Society (Lochside Elementary): 40 spaces

* Percy's Clubhouse (Sidney Elementary): 40 spaces

Saanich Neighbourhood Place:

49 new child care spaces are being created: 24 infant/toddler spaces and 25 spaces for children aged three to five. Meals and a food security program will be available to families through the licensed kitchen at the hub. The organization will also offer family support and education programs, in addition to support for LGBTQ and young families. The centre is scheduled to open in January 2021.