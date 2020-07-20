Provincial health officer sits for portrait to aid Our Place

It wouldn't be a portrait exhibition of influential Greater Victoria women without a portrait of Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The painting of BC's provincial health officer has been added to a unique exhibition to benefit Our Place during the COVID 19 crisis.

For the final leg of Our Place's Admired: Portraits of Influential Women fundraising campaign, Dr. Henry graciously volunteered to sit for a portrait.

Elfrida Schragen's portraits feature dozens of admired women who have achieved notoriety in a variety of areas, including business, politics, the arts and indigenous leadership.

You can view the portrait gallery and contribute to this fundraiser at: www.hibid.ca/events/admired