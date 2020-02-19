Public hearing ordered into sexual misconduct allegations against off duty VicPd officer

The Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered a public hearing into allegations of sexual misconduct by an off duty member of the Victoria Police Department.

After an independent investigation was carried out by the Vancouver Police Department -- and the Commissioner then referred the matter to a retired judge for review.

Retired Judge James Threlfall held a disciplinary proceeding, and determined a misconduct finding was not supported by the evidence.



However the Complainant requested a public hearing as material witnesses weren't given the chance to testify at the proceeding. The Commissioner has now decided it's in the public interest to hold a Public Hearing.



Retired Supreme Court Justice Wally Oppal has been appointed to preside over the hearing. No date has been set.

No names have been released as allegations are of a sensitive nature. However, Oppal could make further determinations on disclosure during the hearing.