iHeartRadio
C
107010
Sms*

Public hearing ordered into sexual misconduct allegations against off duty VicPd officer

OPPC

The Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered a public hearing into allegations of sexual misconduct by an off duty member of the Victoria Police Department.

After an independent investigation was carried out by the Vancouver Police Department -- and the Commissioner then referred the matter to a retired judge for review.

Retired Judge James Threlfall held a disciplinary proceeding, and determined a misconduct finding was not supported by the evidence.
 
However the Complainant requested a public hearing as material witnesses weren't given the chance to testify at the proceeding.  The Commissioner has now decided it's in the public interest to hold a Public Hearing.
 
Retired Supreme Court Justice Wally Oppal has been appointed to preside over the hearing. No date has been set.

No names have been released as allegations are of a sensitive nature.  However, Oppal could make further determinations on disclosure during the hearing.

Have you -- or someone you know -- ever struggled with a drug dependency?

Contact Us

If you have a news tip, story idea or to reach a radio host, contact us here.