Ravi Parmar wins Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

Early results show the BC NDP will maintain two seats in the provincial legislature following a pair of byelections held Saturday.

Final totals will not be available for a few days, but Ravi Parmar has emerged as the likely winner, securing more than 53 percent of votes cast in the Langford-Juan de Fuca electoral district.

Conservative candidate Mike Harris took 19 percent of votes, closely followed by BC Green candidate Camille Currie with 17 percent.

BC United canidate Elena Lawson won 8 percent of the vote.

Nearly 13 percent of registered voters in the south Vancouver Island riding had cast their ballots during the six days of advance voting prior to Saturday's byelection.

In the end, more than 26 percent of the 51,588 registered voters in the riding cast ballots.

Parmar credits his success in the byelection to both the good work and reputation of his predecessor, former Premier John Horgan, as well as his track record on the Sooke School Board.

British Columbia’s next general election is scheduled for October 19, 2024.

With less than 16 months until the next general election, Parmar has two priorities in mind as he takes his seat in the legislature - continuing to engage with voters in Langford-Juan de Fuca, local governments and First Nations as well as delivering for them on the things that matter.

At age 28, Ravi Parmar will become the youngest member of BC's legislative assembly.