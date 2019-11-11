Remembrance Day Ceremonies across Greater Victoria

Here are some of the Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria:

Victoria - Cenotaph at B.C. legislature grounds: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Victoria Cenotaph (Legislature Building), east lawns and driveway at 501 Belleville St.

There will be a march starting on Wharf Street, travelling down Government, Belleville and Menzies streets to the Legislature.



Victoria - B.C. Afghanistan Memorial: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Afghanistan Memorial, 847-887 Courtney Street



Victoria - Ross Bay Cemetery: 11 a.m.

Where: 1495 Fairfield Road



Saanich Remembrance Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Saanich Municipal Hall Cenotaph 770 Vernon Avenue



Central Saanich Remembrance Day Service: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Pioneer Park Cenotaph, 1209 Clarke Rd in Brentwood Bay



Sidney Parade of Veterans and Remembrance Day Ceremony

Parade of Veterans begins at 10:20 a.m.,

Where: Parade starts at the Mary Winspear Centre, proceeding along Beacon Avenue, and ends at the cenotaph in front of the Town Hall



Oak Bay Remembrance Day at Cenotaph: 10:55 a.m.

Where: Oak Bay Cenotaph, 2800 Beach Drive



Esquimalt Remembrance Day Memorial Service 11 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park, 1200 Esquimalt Road



Esquimalt Remembrance Day Service at God's Acre Veteran's Cemetary: 9:30 a.m.

Where: God's Acre Veteran's Cemetery, 1200 Colville Road, Between the 12th and 17th holes of the Gorge Vale Golf Club



Langford Remembrance Day Ceremony

When: Parade starts at 10 a.m. and the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Where: Parade marches from Langford Legion to Veterans Memorial Park where the ceremony will take place



Colwood Remembrance Day Service:11 a.m.

Where: Colwood Cenotaph at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre 1767 Island Highway, Colwood B.C

.

Colwood Remembrance Day Service at Royal Roads University: 10:40 a.m.

Where: Italian Gardens at Hatley Castle Royal Roads University, 2005 Sooke Road, Colwood, BC

Metchosin Remembrance Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m.

Where: St. Mary the Virgin Heritage Church 4354 Metchosin Rd



Sooke Remembrance Day Ceremony 11 a.m.

Where: Sooke Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd.