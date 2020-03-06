Saanich Police seeking sexual assault suspect

Saanich Police are searching for a suspect after two reported sexual assaults one near a bus stop and another on a bus.

Both happened last week in the evening hours. A 25 year old woman reports she was assaulted near a bus stop in the Quadra corridor Wednesday night around 10 o'clock.

Police say a 17 year old female says she was approached Thursday night at about 9:30 pm by a man on a BC Transit bus who engaged her in conversation. They say when she got off the bus the man follwed her and began making unwanted sexual advances, including unwanted touching. This happened near the Royal Oak Bus Exchange. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

The suspect is about 30 years of age, having a dark complexion, 5 foot 7 inches tall, black hair with a balding spot, and clean shaven.

The man spoke with an accent and it's believed English is not his first language.