Saanich Police are showing they have not lost their sense of humour during these challenging times.

They tweeted out a photo of a flock of about 16 Canada Geese hanging around the department's entranceway with the caption:

"Some folks didn't get the message that our front doors are temporarily closed. We spoke to them over the intercom, reminded them about proper social distancing -- adding they soon after "honked" and waddled away.