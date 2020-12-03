Scammers sell fake gold jewellery out of a car

VicPd are warning of a scam involving 2 men trying to sell what they claim is gold jewellery out of their silver or grey sedan.

Sadly a 61-year-old vulnerable man was convinced to buy 2 gold rings and 2 chains that turned out to be fake. It happened on Nov 21st, but wasn't reported until a week later.

The victim was walking in the 600-Block of Craigflower Rd. when he was flagged down by 2 men in a parked vehicle.

After convincing him to buy the items they drove him to an ATM where they stood by as he withdrew $460 to pay them.



The suspects are described as 2 Middle-Eastern men with full beards and thick accents, and they had difficulty speaking English.



Saanich Police received a similar complaint on November 22nd from a 26-year-old man who was suspicious, and did not fall for it.

Officers say if approached by suspicious persons offering to sell jewellery -- decline, leave the area, and call police.