Senior rescued from collapsed tent after weekend snow

A homeless senior living in a tent had to be rescued by Victoria police after his tent collapsed under the weight of heavy snow over the weekend.

VicPD spokesman Bowen Osoko says officers were called by a concerned passerby:

"Officers were called to the yard of a Fernwood neighbourhood home after a concerned person had called police. That person reported that an elderly man that has been living in the yard for the past year through arrangements with the homeowner, and the person reported the man's tent had collapsed in the heavy snowfall."

Officers dug the man out, and despite being in his 80's, he was not hurt, and made it clear he was happy living in the tent:

" When officers spoke with the man he did indicate he was happy with his unorthodox living arrangement. But officers were certainly concerned, they wanted to make sure he had a safe environment to go to, and had the necessary respources for the cold weather."

VicPD applaud the passerby for noticing the man's predicament and calling it in.