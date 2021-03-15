Seniors aged 80 - 84 may book COVID-19 vaccinations as of noon Monday

BC Health officials say there's been good progress over the past week booking seniors over 85 for their vaccine appointments and now they are moving up the next group.

Seniors between 80 and 84 years of age can now book appointments a week earlier than planned starting today (Monday) at noon. But to manage the call volume certain ages are asked to call on certain days of the week:

• Monday: age 84 and over

• Tuesday: age 83 and over

• Wednesday: age 82 and over

• Thursday: age 81 and over

• Friday: age 80 and over

If you are calling on behalf of a senior only one designated person should be making the call.

It's estimated there are about 105-thousand seniors in that age category yet been vaccinated.

The call centres are busiest in the morning, so calls in the afternoon or evenings may be easier to get through.

Call centres are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. PDT seven days a week, and have your personal Health number ready.

The number to call in Island Health is 1-833-348-4787.