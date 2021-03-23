Sooke man raises almost $25,000 for Victoria Humane Society

The Victoria Humane Society is singing the praises of a Sooke man who raised almost $25-thousand dollars over the weekend on a fundraising walk.

Devin Meads had hoped to walk 150 KMs in a 24 hour "Walk for Paws" but had to stop at 100 kms due to injury.

Executive Director Penny Stone says Meads is a longtime supporter:

" He did it, and he raised a lot of money for us. And he's a pretty amazing guy. Him and his wife foster puppies for us. They've fostered just over 500 puppies now."

Stone says the money raised is badly needed, and will help pay for medical care for several animals:

" We had a dog in the other day it had a broken leg for over a year, so when you have to go in and re-break that leg and plate it that costs tons of money because you need a specialty surgeon. There's different things like that. Over the weekend we got 3 animals that were surrendered into emergency that were going to be euthanized that we took in.

The society is also in need of more fosters as they have a number of pregnant cats and dogs that will need care for at least 2 months, until the babies are weaned.