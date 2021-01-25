Sudden death at homeless encampment in Victoria deemed not suspicious

Victoria Police say a death at a local homeless encampment is not suspicious.

Officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a homeless camp at Royal Athletic Park Officers yesterday (Sunday).

They have notified the person's family of their loved one's passing. They do not say if the victim is male or female.

The BC Coroners Service confirms they are investigating to determine all the facts.

In an email to CFAX the office says to protect the privacy of the deceased they are not able to confirm or release identification of the person.