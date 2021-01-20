Suspect under arrest for window smashing spree in downtown Victoria

VicPd have arrested a man following a mischief spree that saw a number of downtown businesses damaged early this morning -- and the suspect is believed to be the same man involved in the theft of a Victoria Harbour ferry yesterday (Tues).

At about 12:30 this morning an alarm at a building in the 17-hundred block of Cook Street was activated. Officers arrived to find the front door window had been smashed by a rock.

Over the next hour and a half, officers found several additional businesseswhere windows had been smashed by rocks or other items.

Then just before 2 a.m. police got a report of a man using a large wooden pole to smash windows at a restaurant in the 500-block of Pandora Avenue.

The suspect fled -- but was arrested in the 500-block of Yates Street.

So far police have identified 14 locations that the suspect damaged, incluidng: the 1700-block of Cook Street, the 1500-block of Cook Street, the 600-block of View Street, two locations in the 1100-block of Blanshard Street, the 700-block of Broughton Street, the 600-block of Courtney Street, three locations in the 1200-block of Broad Street, the 600-block of Yates Street, the 500-block of Pandora Avenue, the 1400-block of Store Street, and the 700-block of Fort Street.

VidPd ask anyone else impacted to call if they haven't already.

The suspect is being held in Police cells to await a court appearance, and faces recommended charges of mischief and breach of an undertaking.