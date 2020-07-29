Three candidates approved for BC Green Leadership contest

The BC Greens have officially approved 3 candidates in their leadership contest to replace Andrew Weaver, who stepped down.

They are Sonia Furstenau, the MLA for Cowichan Valley; Cam Brewer an environmental lawyer in Vancouver; and Kim Darwin -- a mortgage broker and entrepreneur in Sechelt.

The Greens had to suspend the leadership contest in March due to COVID19, but it resumed earlier this month.

Interim leader Adam Olsen says the official campaign period of the contest has now begun with 3 exceptional individuals coming forward to offer new direction and leadership.

The BC Greens have a live online debate scheduled for Tuesday September 1st.

Voting will take place online or by telephone, using a ranked ballot, from Saturday September 5 to Sunday September 13. Results will be announced on Monday September 14.