Two men arrested for alleged drug trafficking at temporary housing facilities

VICTORIA -- Two Saanich men have been arrested by the Victoria Police after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking at local parks and temporary shelters.

Police say the arrests were made after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 4000-block of Orion Place on March 11th. Officers say during the search -- which also involved three vehicles -- officers seized cash, as well as large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.

VicPD Constable Cam Macintyre says two men from Saanich were arrested following the search warrant, which came after a lengthy investigation.

"This investigation was looking into drug traffickers who were targeting temporary housing facilities and shelters," said Macintyre. "These are individuals who are targeting some of our most vulnerable people."

Police say their investigation involved numerous investigative techniques and surveillance, most of which could not be disclosed as the investigation remains open. Macintyre says this involved several police resources including the VicPD's Strike Force, Analysis and Intelligence Section (AIS), and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT).

Constable Macintyre adds that the VicPD Strike Force continues to focus their efforts on fighting drug trafficking at a local level.

"This is something that VicPD Strike Force officers are looking to combat," said Macintyre. "We're looking to target these individuals (drug traffickers) and take them into custody."

The two men are now facing recommended charges related to drug trafficking.



