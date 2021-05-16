Vehicle collides with residence after driving over embankment

COLWOOD -- No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a home along Hatley Drive.

Firefighters say they responded to the call at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and that upon arrival to the scene they discovered that a car had driven over a nearby embankment. They say the vehicles single occupant had lost control before hitting the cliff and crashing into the residence below.

This resulted in significant damage to the home's exterior and to a nearby fence, though fire officials say thankfully no one was inside the house at the time of the incident.

Greg Chow with Colwood Fire & Rescue says that building inspectors are still currently working to estimate the total damages.

"The vehicle hit the exterior of the building," said Chow. "This resulted in structural damage which is why we've brought in our building inspector to assess."

The incident saw a total of ten responding firefighters along with three fire trucks, as Chow adds that the incident was likely the result of a simple mistake behind the wheel.

"It was likely an issue relating to gas and brake," said Chow. "This caused the vehicle to come over the embankment and onto the road below."

While the initial reports indicated that the vehicle had crashed through the home, firefighters say the vehicle never entered the structure but collided heavily with the exterior. They say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but that no one was seriously hurt.