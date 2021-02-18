VicPD arrest woman in mental health crisis armed with knife

VicPD have apprehended a woman in a mental health crisis who reportedly assaulted a man with a weapon yesterday (Wed) morning.



At about 9 a.m. officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Pandora Ave. for a report a woman, armed with a knife and experiencing a mental health crisis, was threatening other residents.



Officers located the armed woman in a hallway, and using crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques she was convinced to drop the knife and surrender.

A man who was assaulted during the inciden was not physically injured.

The woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

She was also arrested for assault with a weapon and released with conditions and a court date.

