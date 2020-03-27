VicPd give highest honour to thank RJH staff

Victoria Police Officers paid tribute to hospital staff at Royal Jubilee last night with one of their highest honours -- a 15 Car Salute.



The gesture saw a full watch of Patrol officers circle the Hospital in their police cars with their lights activated.

Outside of the Emergency Room bay, officers got out of their vehicles and took a moment to clap. and celebrate the work of hospital staff and healthcare workers who continue to provide service to the public during this health crisis.

Chief Del Manak says it was VicPd's way of thanking fellow hospital staff, to acknowledge them for everything they are doing, and to let them know that their commitment is appreciated.

There is a growing movement for people to clap and make some niose at 7pm each night to honour frontline workers of all kinds during these challenging times.