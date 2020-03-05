VicPd say a violent home invasion involved a weapon and an injury

VicPd are releasing more deatils of a violent home invasion that happened last month.

Police are looking for 3 men who are known to them in connection to the incident February 14th, in the 1-thousand block of Calendonia Ave.

Cnst. Cam McIntyre confirms investigators believe it was targeted:

"This was a violent home invasion, it did involve a weapon, and one person suffered non-life threatening injuries. However investigators believes that the suspects and the victims were known to each other. That this was a targeted incident, and as a result of that that is a belief that there is no present risk to public safety."

Police are looking for 32 year old Tighson Laughren, 36 year old Brandon Doran, and 41 year old Robert Hawkins -- all wanted on multiple charges, and all should be considered armed and dangerous,and none of them should be approached.

Call 9-1-1 if you see them. Or report anonymously at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).