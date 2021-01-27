VicPD seek young woman for assault on transit driver

VicPd have released a photo of a suspect who spat on a transit driver several months ago.

It happened the evening of October 29th after the bus had to make a sudden stop after being cut off by a vehicle.

A young woman sitting at the front of the bus fell from her seat and became irate with the bus driver, yelling and then pulling on the plexiglass barrier.

She then spat at the Transit operator and fled southbound on Quadra Street.

The suspect is a young Caucasian woman, standing 5'4" tall with a slender build. Her hair is described as long and "medium-coloured," and she was wearing a light grey sweatshirt and dark leggings.