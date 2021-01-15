VicPD seeking a suspect and a witness in a december sex assault

Victoria police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in early December in Esquimalt.

VicPD spokesman Bowen Osoko says the teenaged victim only recently told her family about the incident:

"The victim in this case disclosed the incident to her family just this week, and then they offered her support and brought it to our investigators attention right away."

The girl says she was assaulted after getting off a bus:

" So what she has reported is that at approximately 4p.m. on December 4th she was on the #15 bus. When she departed it in the 11-hundred block of Esquimalt Rd., that's the Country Grocer area, she was approached by a man who had followed her off the bus. The man then sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and flee. Luckily she was not physically injured in the incident."

Police are looking for a short white man with a wide build, between 60 and 70 years of age, who wears his hair in a "comb-over." He wore glasses, a shirt and blazer, and khakis, and it's believed he was not wearing a mask.

Police also want to speak to a witness who was also approached by the suspect, but managed to rebuff him.

The woman is described as white, with blue eyes, glasses, and grey hair. She is also known to frequently ride the #15 bus.