Victoria axe throwers take part in world online axe throwing tournament

Even during a global pandemic, members of the axe throwing community are still practicing their passion.

Owner of Victoria's Axe&Grind, Danny Hamilton was forced to close down his business last month due to COVID-19, but he's been busier than ever setting up outdoor targets for the local axe throwing community.

"Down in your back shed, in your garden, in your parking lot. Anywhere you can put a target, we are putting them up."

Hamilton says local leagues are joining with the World Axe Throwing League for an international tournament. Through social media, axe throwers can compete and post their scores on a leader board. He says there are already over 400 players and 600 games a week on the roster.

He says it's a great way to help people stay active, stay positive and stay home in order to fight the spread of the virus.

"It's the perfect sport for it. You can do it on your own. But, if we can connect through social media, or any other way to put our videos out there, why not?"

Hamilton says axe throwers are keeping a video diary to send to an L-A based filmaker who is planning a documentary called 'Axing Out COVID-19.'