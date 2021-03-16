iHeartRadio
Victoria business staff threatened by knife-wielding man

A man is under arrest after he threatened staff at a Victoria business with a knife, and stole items.

At 1:15 pm Monday VicPd officers were called to the 3000-block of Blanshard Street for a report of a man with a weapon, but the man had already fled.

With the assistance of store staff the suspect was found in the 600-block of Manchester Road climbing a fence.

He was arrested and taken to police cells to await a court appearance.

He faces a long list of charges, including:  Assault with a weapon, theft, breach of an undertaking, and he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court on an unrelated matter.

 

News Poll

