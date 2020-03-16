Victoria City Hall and facilities closed, and byelection to be moved

The City of Victoria is implementing a number of new measures after health offiicals cancelled events of 50 people or more in order to curb the spread of Covid19, or coronavirus.

Mayor Lisa Helps says the Chief Medical Health officer has recommended that the April 4th byelection be postponed until the pandemic is over. The City has now requested authorization from the Minister of Municipal Affairs to delay the byelection under the Local Governmnent Act. Helps says she hopes to hear back soon.

The City is also closing facilities, like the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre and Royal Athletic Park as of 5PM today (Monday, March 16) until further notice. Refunds will be issued for those affected.

Helps adds senior centres and daycares will also be affected if run out of a city facility:

"All of the community centres in the city and seniors centres are run by independent non-profit societies. However, they are city-owned facilities. So we have requested and advised that all of the operations in the community centres and seniors centres cease. This does include daycares. There are a number of day care spaces provided by community centres. So our staff are working hard right now with community centre staff to have as seamless a transition as possible. But we are requesting that all seniors centres and community centres close down as well. "

City Hall is also closing its doors to visitors. Only those with appointments will be allowed in. The city is advising the public to use the MyCity online site to make payments and to access services. Anyone needing development applications or buildings permits should call Development Services for an appointment.

WhileThursday's Committee of the Whole meeting will proceed, it will not be open to the public. But it can still be viewed online. Mayor Helps says councillors are poised to discuss a number of measures to support businesses during these challenging times.

All Advisory Committee, Board and Task Force and other meetings scheduled at city hall are also cancelled until further notice. Helps says one idea forwarded by the business communittee is to buy gift cards to be used at a future date to help tide businesses over.