As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge charity fundraising efforts, Victoria Hospice has found a way to bring their "Fashion for Compassion" event to supporters, safely.

Instead of an in-person event, Victoria Hospice and event sponsor Amica Senior Lifestyles, are offering "Kits for Compassion" with all proceeds supporting end-of-life care at hospice.

The special gift boxes are filled with self-care items from local artisans and merchants -- AND includes an invitation to a virtual event to run May 2 at 4 p.m.

Last year Victoria Hospice provided compassionate end-of-life care to nearly 500 people on the inpatient unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital, and more than 12-hundred Palliative Response Team home visits.

Fundraising makes up half of the Victoria Hospice budget. The kits are selling for $250, but are valued at over $300, and will be delivered to your doorstep.

Kits for Compassion participants include Elate Cosmetics, Flux and Stone Jewelry, Hands on Clay Collective, Love Medals, Metchosin Soap Works, Rock Coast Confections, the Still Room Natrual Perfumery, and Tofinto Towel Co.

The kits are available through the Victoria Hospice website: https://victoriahospice.org/event/kitsforcompassion/