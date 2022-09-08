Victoria reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth the Second

Queen Elizabeth the Second died today at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

She was the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state in history.

Following the death of his mother, Prince Charles immediately becomes King. At age 73, he's the oldest person ever to assume the British throne. He'll be known as King Charles the Third. No date has been set for his coronation.

In Victoria, local leaders are reacting to the news.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has issued a statement on the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

"On behalf of the City of Victoria, it is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her incredible life was defined by her dedication to serving the people. We will remember the Queen for her selflessness and compassion.

Our thoughts and most sincere condolences are with the members of the Royal Family during this difficult time."

Premier John Horgan issued the following statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth:

"British Columbians are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as the sovereign and head of the Commonwealth.

"The Queen held a special place in her heart for British Columbia. We were honoured to host the Queen seven times, six as reigning monarch. With each visit, the Queen brought British Columbians together in common purpose.

"In the 1970s, the Queen joined us as we celebrated B.C.'s 100th anniversary. In the 1980s, the Queen officially granted the Province its Coat of Arms, an important symbol of our independence and sovereignty. In the 1990s, the Queen honoured us by opening the Commonwealth Games. And in the 2000s, during her Golden Jubilee Year, the Queen dropped the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, to the delight of hockey fans.

"At every opportunity, Queen Elizabeth II made time for people, especially children. For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime.

"The Queen's legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported. Among them was the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth. In 2016, the Queen designated B.C.'s Great Bear Rainforest as part of the canopy during the royal tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Our thoughts are with all members of The Royal Family.

"On behalf of the Province, I offer my deepest condolences.

"God save the King."

British Columbia Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issued a statement expressing sadness at the Queen's death, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.

Austin says those generations watched her grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.