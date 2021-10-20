Virtual pediatric hospice helps grieving families

Families caring for a seriouly ill or dying child face one of the most difficult situations in life. At the same time they may be struggling to find acknowledgement, services and support.

CareTogether.life is a new Canadian webspace with trusted information developed by families, grieving parents and children's health specialists.

Carla Garrett was a mother or twins, when one baby, Xavier, was diagnosed with an agressive brain tumour. She says it was overwheming and she didn't know where to turn.

"As a Mom who's been through this, it would have been so helpful to have had that back then. To read about other families who had those unique situations that we had and seeing how they coped with it."

CareTogether.life includes families' stories, articles, guidance and a link to programs and services across the country.