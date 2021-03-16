Weapons and ammunition seized from unoccupied Vic West tent

VicPD officers seized weapons and ammunition from an unoccupied tent in Vic West last Thursday, March 11.

" What the officers found were a couple of replica firearms, as well as a knife, and several various calibres of ammunition. Most concerningly being the .308 calibre rifle rounds."

McIntyre says that calibre is typically used in hunting, and adding to concern is that IF there is a weapon associated to that ammunition -- it was not there.

" It's our understanding there were 2 individuals that were staying in that tent but had not been seen returning to that tent in several days. So we're still looking for information. We're hoping that someone can help us identify these individuals, and possibly assist us in speaking with them and determining what the cause for having all these weapons and this various types of ammunition was."

If you have any information call VicPD's non-emergency line or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.