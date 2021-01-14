West Shore RCMP seize drugs, replica firearam and ammunition

A 31-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants, including possession of a concealed weapon, theft and driving while prohibited, has been arrested by West Shore RCMP's Crime Reduction unit.

Using covert surveillance, officers tracked the man down last Friday (Jan 8) in a vehicle with another man in Langford.

The suspect was wearing body armour and had close to 60 grams of narcotics on him at the time of arrest.

Officers seized a mixture suspected to be heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, and found evidence of drug trafficking: including packaging, drug scales, and over $2000 cash.

He was arrested for his outstanding warrants, breaching court ordered conditions not to possess any ammunition, and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

He remains in custody awaiting a court hearing.

The other man in the car was a 31-year-old Sooke resident who was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after RCMP found a replica firearm.