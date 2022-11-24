It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join us and help a family in need this holiday season. Toy Mountain is back at Uptown Shopping Centre from December 10th to 16th.

We will be there collecting new unwrapped toys and cash donations in support of CFAX Santas Anonymous .

For great gift ideas for all age groups visit CFAX Santas Anonymous online .

Come down opening weekend, December 10th & 11th, and bring a donation and you could receive a free pint of ice cream from Betterwith Icecream and Shop BCause .

Join 107.3 Virgin Radio, CFAX 1070 and CTV News Vancouver Island and help put smiles on the faces of children all over the Greater Victoria Area.

Hours of operation: Saturday & Sunday 10a – 6p, Monday – Friday 6a – 7p.