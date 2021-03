Jethro Tull - Aqualung

On the latest episode of the Chronicles of Rock, Randy Renaud celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of a true rock classic: Jethro Tull - Aqualung, recorded in the same studios at the same time as Led Zeppelin IV, even though Ian Anderson and Robert Plant were not on speaking terms then. Find out why, and also which guitar god intimidated Ian Anderson so much that he gave up the guitar for the flute.