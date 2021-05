Terry's Flashbacks: Westmount H3Z 2Y4

Over the course of the month of May, we'll be celebrating Terry DiMonte and his contributions to CHOM 97 7 and Montreal. This morning, a flashback from the 1990s: Westmount H3Z 2Y4. With special thanks to former CHOM staffer and now Newstalk 1010 morning man, John Moore for providing this memory.