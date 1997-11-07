The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers

It was almost exactly 50 years ago that one of the greatest rock bands in history released what may well have been their greatest masterpiece. It featured a clever cover and marked the debut of their famous tongue & lips logo. It also included classics like "Brown Sugar," "Wild Horses," and "Can't You Hear Me Knocking." Randy Renaud has the story behind The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers on the latest edition of The Chronicles of Rock.