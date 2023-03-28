We at CHOM 97 7 love a good prank but people going hungry in Montreal is no laughing matter. This April 1, we also want you to think of it as April Food’s Day.

We’re encouraging you to think about supporting a local Montreal food bank with grocery gift cards, non-perishable items, or maybe even your time. Below, you'll find a list of organizations in and around Montreal that could use your help.

Sun Youth has been taking care of people for more than 65 years by providing to individuals and families in need a range of emergency services that ensure their basic needs and maintain their integrity. Find out more at SunYouth.org.

On Rock Community Services is a community organization committed to making a difference in the West Island of Montreal by being a resource for people in the community. Our focus and mission is to help with those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity. Find out more at OnRock.org.

Moisson Montréal gathers food donations and basic products all year long, and distributes them free of charge to community organizations on the Island of Montreal. Find out more at MoissonMontreal.org.

The Depot Community Food Centre, formerly the NDG Food Depot, is a community-based non-profit organization founded in 1986 that works collaboratively with other community partners to address issues of food security in NDG and the surrounding areas.Find out more at DepotMTL.org.

Since 1966, the West Island Assistance Fund (WIAF) of Montréal has been responding to the needs of individuals and families in our community who are faced with social and financial difficulties. The WIAF provides them with food and, when the need arises, they give out clothing and household items. More at FDOI.org.

Located in Pointe-Saint-Charles, Share the Warmth helps Montrealers in need in the Southwest and Verdun area. More at ShareTheWarmth.ca.

Since 1989, MultiCaf has been ensuring food security in the Côte-des-Neiges area of Montreal. More at MultiCaf.org.

The Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval’s mission is to develop, support and promote volunteer work and social assistance through servce offerings and skill development of volunteers, individuals and organizations, as well as ensure the fair redistribution of foodstuff to organizations working in food aid and to people in difficulty. More at BenevolatLaval.qc.ca.