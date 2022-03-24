CHOM 97 7's April Food’s Day
CHOM 97 7 is changing April Fool’s Day to April Food’s day. Because people going hungry is no laughing matter.
Join Mornings Rock with Jay Sharon and Chantal on Friday, April 1st from 5:30-10am as they broadcast live from the Ukrainian Youth Centre at 3268 Beaubien (near St. Michel). We’ll be collecting non-perishable food, and cash for clothes to support displaced Ukrainians coming to Montreal.
It’s going to be April Food’s Day. From the Spirit of Rock CHOM 97 7.
Here are some additional ways you can help Ukrainians around the world:
- Canada Ukraine foundation
A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.
- Canada helps
Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.
- Help Us Help
A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.
- Red Cross
The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.
- CARE Canada
Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.
- Voices of Children
An organization focused specifically on children in need.
Montréal, QC
-
6°C: 1°COvercast
- : 30km/h SE
- : 101.1 kPa
- : 2°C
- : 75%
- : 2°C / : 7°C
-
Tonight3°CLight rain
-
Friday morning3°CRain
-
Friday afternoon7°CLight rain
-
7°C: 90%
-
6°C: 40%
-
3°C: 60%
-
-4°C: 40%