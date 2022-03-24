CHOM 97 7's April Food’s Day

CHOM 97 7 is changing April Fool’s Day to April Food’s day. Because people going hungry is no laughing matter.

Join Mornings Rock with Jay Sharon and Chantal on Friday, April 1st from 5:30-10am as they broadcast live from the Ukrainian Youth Centre at 3268 Beaubien (near St. Michel). We’ll be collecting non-perishable food, and cash for clothes to support displaced Ukrainians coming to Montreal.

It’s going to be April Food’s Day. From the Spirit of Rock CHOM 97 7.

Here are some additional ways you can help Ukrainians around the world: