Annual Canadian Music T-Shirt Day kicks off July 30

Inspired by an initiative that started in Australia, Canadian Music T-Shirt Day is set to kick off on July 30.

Canadians from coast-to-coast are being encouraged to support their favourite artists by purchasing merch, wearing their favourite band shirt, and donating to the Unison Fund, an organization that supports Canadian musicians and live crews.

The concept is being spearheaded by Good Company's Adam Kreeft and Just Really Good's Jo Lukis, two friends who work first hand with Canadian artists.

In a statement, Lukis points out, "The Canadian Live Music Association reports that the industry has suffered a 92% average revenue loss since March 2020. Selling merch is a huge part of touring revenue for artists, and while shows are cancelled, countless boxes of t-shirts printed for tours that never happened are gathering dust."

On July 30, music lovers can show their support by purchasing and wearing a Canadian music t-shirt, sharing a picture on social media and tagging @cdnmusictshirtday or using the #cdnmusictshirtday hashtag, tagging the artist being worn, and making a donation.

A complete list of ways to donate along with links to artist merch shops at cdnmusictshirtday.ca.