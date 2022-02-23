Are these the best rock music videos ever?
Louder Sound magazine (formerly Classic Rock magazine) has come up with a list of the best rock music videos ever.
The end result seems rather arbritrary with no methodology or formula given. Here are the videos that cracked the top 20:
20. Rammstein - Sonne
19. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
18. Jane's Addition - Been Caught Stealing
17. U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name
16. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
15. The White Stripes - Fell In Love with a Girl
14. Judas Priest - Breaking the Law
13. Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues
12. Beastie Boys - Sabotage
11. Weezer - Buddy Holly
10. Metallica - One
9. Van Halen - Hot For Teacher
8. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
7. Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
6. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
5. Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It
4. ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'
3. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
2. Guns N' Roses - November Rain
1. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer