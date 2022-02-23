Are these the best rock music videos ever?

Louder Sound magazine (formerly Classic Rock magazine) has come up with a list of the best rock music videos ever.

The end result seems rather arbritrary with no methodology or formula given. Here are the videos that cracked the top 20:

20. Rammstein - Sonne

19. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing

18. Jane's Addition - Been Caught Stealing

17. U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name

16. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

15. The White Stripes - Fell In Love with a Girl

14. Judas Priest - Breaking the Law

13. Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues

12. Beastie Boys - Sabotage

11. Weezer - Buddy Holly

10. Metallica - One

9. Van Halen - Hot For Teacher

8. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

7. Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall

6. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

5. Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It

4. ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'

3. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Guns N' Roses - November Rain

1. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer