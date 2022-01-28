Are these the most distracting driving songs?

A new study commissioned by British driving lesson site PassMeFast has come up with a list of the most and least distracting driving songs.

The research included 4,185 songs that were ranked according to energy, danceability and valence (emotional charge).

The songs which topped the list were deemed to have high energy, poor danceability and too much emotion, often with an irregular rhythm.

Top 50 most distracting songs:

Meanwhile, songs which ranked at the bottom of the list were determined to be the opposite with a stable rhythm.

Top 50 least distracting songs: