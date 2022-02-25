Get paid to cover music festivals? Find out how!

UK-based ticketing platform, Skiddle, has put out a call to fill a position for the "best job ever".

According to the company's website, a "lucky candidate will be paid an attractive salary to attend and report on thirteen epic music festivals, happening throughout the spring and summer of 2022" across the United Kingdom.

Some of the festivals that the future hire will cover include Highest Point in Lancaster, Dream Valley in Kent, Creamfields South in Chelmsfored and Parklife in Manchester.

Skiddle suggests the position is best tailored towards live music lovers "with a creative streak, those who have a keen eye for producing fun, exciting and engaging content [...] set to be used and published across Skiddle’s social platforms."

The position is part-time and includes passes to each festival, travel costs (between events), meal allowances and a salary of £7,500 (just over $12,800 CAD).

Potential candidates can apply through the company's HR page.