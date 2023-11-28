Handwritten lyrics for some of David Bowie's biggest hits are headed to auction

Handwritten lyrics for some of David Bowie's biggest songs hit the auction block today.

More specifically, the piece of paper in question features scribbles, corrections and lyrics for “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” and “Suffragette City” from Bowie's 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

Auction manager Dan Muscatelli-Hampson commented, “these are two real cult favorites in the wonderful Bowie oeuvre and ‘Suffragette City’ has been described as one of his very best.”

Although the current owner's name has not been made public, the handwritten lyrics were supposedly acquired in the 1980s and come with a certificate of authenticity and are expected to fetch upward of $100,000.

David Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016 at the age of 69.