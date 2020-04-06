LISTEN: Billy Talent releases new single, 'I Beg To Differ'

Canadian rockers Billy Talent have released a new single.

The track titled, "I Beg To Differ (This Will Get Better)" channels a message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity with lyrics like, "and you can't go wrong if your will is strong enough under pressure. As time goes on, this will get better."

Listen:





"I Beg To Differ (This Will Get Better)" follows the November 2019 release of single "Forgiveness I + II" and the January 2020 release of single "Reckless Paradise".